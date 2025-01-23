Allergy & Asthma Network Celebrates 40 Years of Impact and Serving as the Patient Voice

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network announced today the kickoff of a year-long celebration to mark its 40th anniversary, commemorating four decades of significant contributions in patient education and advocacy for the 100+ million people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions in the United States.

For 40 years, this leading nonprofit has advanced the patient voice and promoted patient-centered asthma and allergy care nationwide. To celebrate the milestone, Allergy & Asthma Network is launching a multi-faceted campaign to spotlight its historic accomplishments, impactful programs and leadership. The organization will host a series of events and initiatives throughout the year, including:

An awareness campaign to spotlight Allergy & Asthma Network and its impact, success stories and key milestones.

A reception following the Allergy & Asthma Day Capitol Hill (AADCH) advocacy event in Washington, DC on May 7, 2025 , celebrating patients, families, staff, healthcare professionals and industry partners.

on , celebrating patients, families, staff, healthcare professionals and industry partners. A 40th Anniversary fundraising campaign to sustain the organization's long-term commitment to end needless death and suffering due to asthma, allergies and related conditions.

"Our 40th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate how far we've come," says Allergy & Asthma Network CEO Lynda Mitchell. "It's also an opportunity to reinforce our vision for a future where patients are partners with healthcare providers and can easily access the treatments they need to live full and healthy lives."

"Today, millions of patients, caregivers and healthcare providers seek out Allergy & Asthma Network to better understand how to successfully manage and treat asthma and allergies," says Dennis Williams, PharmD, Chair of the Board of Directors. "As we revisit our past, we reaffirm our commitment to serve as a trusted, valuable resource and embrace new advancements that enhance healthcare for all."

Allergy & Asthma Network was founded in 1985 as a mother's response to the pressing need to raise awareness of asthma and allergies. From her kitchen table, founder Nancy Sander provided practical information and inspiration to help patients and parents better manage these conditions, aiming to break the cycle of emergency department visits and missed school and workdays.

Allergy & Asthma Network quickly became the leading voice for people living with asthma and allergies, evolving into a nonprofit organization with a nationwide reach. The 501(c)(3) charity promotes promotes better health outcomes through the adoption of guidelines-based care, from diagnosis to treatment.

Since its founding, Allergy & Asthma Network has advocated for patient rights and patient-centered care, leading to critical advancements for the asthma and allergy community, including:

Greater awareness and understanding of how asthma and allergies occur and are diagnosed, managed and treated.

Development of national asthma and food allergy guidelines for treatment.

Development of innovative and life-changing medications.

New laws that expand access to care, protect schoolchildren with asthma and food allergies at school, and make medications more affordable.

Groundbreaking research that reflects patient needs, values and preferences, and promises a better future for people with these diseases.

"Our work is not yet done," Mitchell says. "We have seen so many advances in diagnosis, management and treatment of respiratory and allergic diseases, yet we still have too many people experiencing poor health outcomes. Ten people die from asthma each day. Severe allergies can lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis."

Mitchell adds: "Allergy & Asthma Network remains steadfast in our commitment to engage, educate and empower patients and caregivers so they can work together with their doctors to self-manage their condition and make informed decisions about their healthcare. We are dedicated to forging a brighter future as we strive for the highest standard of care for all people."

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people and families living with allergies, asthma, and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to end needless death and suffering from these diseases, encourage people to take control of their health and well-being, and make healthcare more inclusive, equitable and accessible. We are committed to making providing resources with medically accurate information understandable to all, promoting evidence-based care, fostering collaboration, and advocating for policies and research that enhance the quality of life for everyone impacted by these conditions. Visit AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org to learn more.

