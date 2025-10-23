Allergy & Asthma Network Joins National Health Council to Strengthen Patient Advocacy

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for people impacted by asthma, allergies and related conditions, today announced it has joined the National Health Council (NHC).

Allergy & Asthma Network joins a coalition of nearly 200 national health-related organizations united in advancing and amplifying patient-centered policies that improve access, equity and quality in healthcare.

"We are honored to join the National Health Council and collaborate with other patient advocacy organizations committed to improving health equity and access to care," said Lynda Mitchell, CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network. "Our membership strengthens our ability to bring positive change for peoples living with asthma, allergies and related conditions."

Through NHC membership, Allergy & Asthma Network will engage in national initiatives that promote patient-focused research, equitable access to medications, and improved care for chronic conditions. The collaboration builds on the Network's four-decade history of advancing education, advocacy, and outreach to improve outcomes for patients and families.

"The National Health Council welcomes the Allergy & Asthma Network to our diverse and collaborative community," said Randall Rutta, CEO of the NHC. "Their leadership and expertise in patient education and advocacy will enhance our shared mission to ensure every patient has access to high-quality, affordable healthcare."

Allergy & Asthma Network is a trusted national voice for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Its programs focus on patient education, public awareness, and policy advocacy to eliminate barriers to diagnosis and treatment, particularly among underserved communities.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance patient-centered research and advocate for better outcomes, access to care, education, and treatments that lead to improved health and quality of life. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all, promote evidence-based care, and foster collaboration among patients, clinicians, researchers, advocates and policymakers. Learn more at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.

