Allergy & Asthma Network to Highlight Patient-Centered Research and Health Equity at the American Thoracic Society 2026 International Conference

FAIRFAX, Va., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network, a leading national nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of people living with asthma, allergies, and related conditions, will spotlight new patient-centered research during the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference, taking place May 15–20 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

As a nationally recognized patient advocacy organization focused on respiratory and allergic disease, Allergy & Asthma Network continues to help shape conversations around equitable care, environmental health, and patient engagement in research and policy. Throughout the conference, the organization's leaders and researchers will be available to discuss emerging issues in respiratory health, asthma disparities, and the growing role of patient perspectives in scientific research and clinical care.

Allergy & Asthma Network's Chief Research & Programs Officer, De De Gardner, DrPH, RRT, FAARC, FCCP, and Data Insights and Analytics Manager Mitu Patel, MPH, will present "A Spatial Analysis of Air Pollution and Asthma Disparities in Orange County, Florida Using the Asthma Equity Explorer Tool" on Sunday, May 17, from 2:15 – 4:15 p.m. ET.

Celebrating 25 Years of the ATS Public Advisory Roundtable

Allergy & Asthma Network is honored to participate in the ATS Public Advisory Roundtable (PAR), which marks its 25th anniversary in 2026. During the 2026 conference, PAR will also celebrate 20 years of hosting its signature Patients & Experts Forum, scheduled for Saturday, May 16, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The forum fosters meaningful dialogue among patients, clinicians, researchers, and emerging healthcare leaders while expanding access to patient-focused education for individuals unable to attend the conference in person. Allergy & Asthma Network will participate in this year's Patients & Experts Forum as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to advancing patient engagement and collaborative respiratory health leadership.

Additionally, Allergy & Asthma Network is proud to sponsor the 2026 ATS PAR Student Scholarship, which will be presented during the PAR Abstract Reception on Sunday, May 17, from 6 – 9 p.m. ET. This year's recipient is Patricia Andrea Dela Cruz, MD, Ph.D.

Media Interview Opportunities

Allergy & Asthma Network experts are available for interviews, background conversations, and story development related to:

Patient-centered research and health equity

Air quality, asthma disparities, and community-level data tools

The future of patient engagement in respiratory health

Members of the media attending ATS 2026 are encouraged to connect with Allergy & Asthma Network to schedule conversations before or during the conference.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Wilson

571-395-8909

[email protected]

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance patient-centered research and advocate for better outcomes, access to care, education, and treatments that lead to improved health and quality of life. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all, promoting evidence-based care, and fostering collaboration among patients, clinicians, researchers, advocates and policymakers. Learn more at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network