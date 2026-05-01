Allergy & Asthma Network Introduces PSA Campaign "Control Your Asthma" to Improve Outcomes Nationwide

FAIRFAX, Va., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network, the leading voice in patient education and advocacy, announces the launch of a new awareness campaign to highlight the importance of good asthma control. The national campaign includes a series of television and radio public service announcements (PSA) designed to improve how asthma control is understood and addressed.

The launch coincides with National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, reinforcing Allergy & Asthma Network's commitment to empowering patients, advancing health equity, and ensuring that every person with asthma has the knowledge and support needed to achieve optimal lung health.

"Asthma control should never be guesswork," said Lynda Mitchell, CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network. "Our PSAs give families the tools they need to recognize warning signs early and take action. When people understand what good asthma control looks like, they can breathe easier and live without limits."

More than 28 million people in the U.S. have asthma, and far too many experience symptoms that signal poor control. Frequent coughing or wheezing, heavy reliance on quick‑relief inhalers, and waking at night struggling to breathe are often dismissed as "normal," yet they are clear signs that one's asthma needs better management. If left untreated, patients could be at increased risk for ER visits, hospitalizations, and even death – many of which are preventable.

Additionally, the burden of asthma is not shared equally. African American/Black and Hispanic/Latino communities continue to experience higher rates of asthma and more severe outcomes, underscoring the need for targeted education and improved access to care. Expanding asthma education is essential to help families recognize symptoms earlier and understand their treatment options.

Allergy & Asthma Network's new PSAs feature leading allergy and asthma specialists, Cherie Zachary, MD, President of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology; Carla Davis, MD, President of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology; and Juanita Mora, MD, allergist and CEO of Chicago Allergy Center.

"I regularly meet patients whose asthma could be better controlled with clearer guidance and the right resources," Dr. Mora said. "These PSAs help families recognize when symptoms are not normal and encourage them to seek specialized care before their asthma becomes more serious."

The PSAs offer clear guidance to help patients and caregivers identify when asthma is not well controlled. Viewers and listeners are encouraged to speak with an allergy and asthma specialist and visit ControlYourAsthma.org or ControlarTuAsma.org for trusted information.

Media outlets interested in airing the PSAs can access the full set of downloadable spots:

English – https://psas.vnr1.com/p5844-eng-better-asthma-control/

Spanish – https://psas.vnr1.com/p5844-spanish-better-asthma-control/

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance patient-centered research and advocate for better outcomes, access to care, education, and treatments that lead to improved health and quality of life. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all, promote evidence-based care, and foster collaboration among patients, clinicians, researchers, advocates and policymakers. Learn more at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Wilson | 571-395-8909 | [email protected]

SOURCE Allergy & Asthma Network