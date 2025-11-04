Allergy & Asthma Network's Trusted Messengers Program Reports Strong Outcomes, Broader Community Impact

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy & Asthma Network, the leading nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and quality of life for people impacted by asthma, allergies and related conditions, today announced strong results, broader reach and continued health equity progress for its innovative Trusted Messengers program.

The Trusted Messengers program, which includes the Virtual Asthma Coaching Program, has shown:

significant and sustained improvements in patients' asthma control;

reduction in emergency department visits or hospitalizations; and

better quality of life for adults, especially in under-resourced communities.

The results are based on data compiled from 2024. The program engaged more than 1,700 people at 19 community events in 15 U.S. cities. Attendees completed 309 health surveys. Asthma educators identified 275 adults eligible for the Virtual Asthma Coaching Program. Of those, 88 individuals enrolled, with 88% of enrollees completing the six-week program.

Participants demonstrated the following measurable health gains:

33% reduction in asthma-related doctor visits

28% reduction in urgent care and emergency department visits

50% reduction in corticosteroid use

61% reported improved quality of life

100% agreed the program helped them manage asthma more effectively

"These findings reaffirm that a trusted, community-based approach to asthma care works, especially when it's virtual, culturally relevant, and patient-centered," says Lynda Mitchell, CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network. "Trusted Messengers is closing persistent gaps in asthma outcomes by building confidence, connection, and access where it's needed most."

Trusted, Community-Led Model

Launched in 2020, Trusted Messengers is the Network's signature health equity initiative. The program pairs community-based outreach with a six-week, one-on-one virtual asthma coaching curriculum led by certified asthma educators.

Participants receive personalized coaching, a patient workbook, and access to a digital self-management app, followed by check-ins at 12 and 20 weeks and again at 7 and 13 months to support sustained asthma control. Through partnerships with churches, faith leaders, community health organizations, and local advocates, Trusted Messengers ensures asthma education is delivered by voices that patients know and trust.

The program is available in English and Spanish and serves racially and ethnically diverse communities disproportionately impacted by asthma. In 2024, 55% of participants identified as Black and 17% as Hispanic/Latino.

"Trusted Messengers is more than a coaching program. It's a bridge between clinical care and the community," says De De Gardner, DrPH, RRT, Chief Research Officer at Allergy & Asthma Network and Principal Investigator of the program. "By combining health education with empowerment and empathy, we're helping people gain control over their asthma and reduce preventable, high-cost care."

Evidence-Based and Nationally Recognized

Program results have been shared widely across scientific and public health communities. In October 2024, the study "Trusted Messengers Virtual Asthma Coaching Using an Asthma App Improves Asthma Control and Engagement" was presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting, showing statistically significant improvements in Asthma Control Test (ACT) scores among adults with poorly controlled asthma.

Results have also been presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) and American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) conferences, and published in Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, reinforcing the program's evidence-based impact and scalability.

Building on Powerful Partnerships

The 2024-2025 Trusted Messengers program is supported by founding partner Sanofi as well as Gold-level sponsors Amgen, AstraZeneca, Genentech and Sanofi-Regeneron and Bronze-level sponsor Chiesi.

"These funders and sponsors are instrumental in enabling our outreach to communities historically marginalized in asthma care," Mitchell added. "Their partnership allows us to expand an effective, community-centered model that's transforming lives nationwide."

Defining Future Success

Allergy & Asthma Network is building on its 2024 success by expanding the Trusted Messengers footprint. New partnerships, bilingual outreach, and integration with digital health tools are key to this effort in 2025 and beyond.

The initiative continues to serve as a model for patient education, public awareness, health equity, policy advocacy and chronic disease self-management nationwide.

Learn more at TrustedMessengers.org.

About Allergy & Asthma Network

Founded in 1985, Allergy & Asthma Network is the leading nonprofit outreach, education, advocacy and research organization for people living with asthma, allergies and related conditions. Our mission is simple yet profound: to advance patient-centered research and advocate for better outcomes, access to care, education, and treatments that lead to improved health and quality of life. We specialize in making medically accurate information understandable to all, promote evidence-based care, and foster collaboration among patients, clinicians, researchers, advocates and policymakers. Learn more at AllergyAsthmaNetwork.org.

