Allergy Advocates New York Thanks Governor Hochul for Expanding Access and Affordability of Emergency Epinephrine in New York State

Three Bills Signed in the 2024 Legislative Season Greatly Expands Public Access to Epinephrine

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Many thanks to Governor Hochul for her leadership in recognizing the financial burden emergency epinephrine has on the two million New Yorkers managing life threatening allergies. Her signature on S.7114-A/A.6425-A caps the out-of-pocket costs at $100 per medically necessary medication, requiring insurers to cover the rest.

Governor Hochul puts Money in Your Pockets Advocates in NYS Capital in Albany, May 14, 2024

"For people with severe allergies, immediate access to an Epi-Pen device can mean the difference between life and death," Governor Hochul said. "When every second counts, the last thing New Yorkers should have to worry about is whether they can afford the medication they need to survive an anaphylactic reaction. By signing this bill, we are putting people over profit and giving New Yorkers peace of mind by ensuring equitable access to this lifesaving emergency treatment."

While Allergy Advocates New York is grateful for the Governor's leadership, the Sponsors of the bill are also owed our gratitude. The primary Sponsors, NYS Senator Gustavo Rivera and Assemblymember Daniel O'Donnell are joined by many of their colleagues. In the Assembly we extend our thanks to AM Jen Lunsford, AM David Weprin, AM Amy Paulin, AM Linda Rosenthal, AM Charles Lavine, AM Jonathan Jacobson, and AM Anil Beephan among many others. On the Senate side we are grateful for the support of S. Cordell Clear, S. Jeremy Cooney, S. Andrew Gounardes, S. Pete Harckham, S. Robert Jackson, S. Lea Webb, and S. Timothy Kennedy.

The two million New Yorkers managing life threatening allergies are blessed to have a very active and effective group of advocates who we've had the honor of working with to advocate for life saving legislation to expand access to epinephrine, making all of us safer.

"On behalf of Greater Buffalo Food Allergy Alliance, Renata Doerr and I would like to thank Congressman Tim Kennedy for his support on the EpiPen Price Cap Act. We would also like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for signing this important bill into law. This is a big win for all who need access to this life-saving medication. My son, Chase, is very excited to see how the advocacy work that he and so many others have been involved in is making a difference and is making this life-saving medication accessible for more individuals who need it. He said "This is so important for kids and adults who need to carry two EpiPens with them at all times!"

—Amy Burkett and Renata Doerr

Co-Founders, Greater Buffalo Food Allergy Alliance

"Thank you to NY for recognizing the importance of health equity. Implementing a price cap for epinephrine auto-injectors helps ensure families no longer have to decide between paying for the only antidote for anaphylaxis or their food and rent/mortgage."

—Stacey Saiontz

Westchester, NY

"Epinephrine is the first line drug for anaphylaxis. No one should ever have to choose between carrying this life saving medicine for their child or putting food on their table. Now, thanks to the tireless efforts of our legislators and grass roots advocates, they won't! "

– Jill Mindlin

Nassau County, NY

"As someone living with life threatening food allergies, I know how important it is to always have access to an epinephrine auto-injector. This legislation will ensure that everyone is able to have access to their life-saving medicine at all times. People's lives should not be put on the line because they cannot afford this life-saving medicine."

— Jared Saiontz

Westchester, NY

"For people like myself who live with food allergies, everyday has the potential to become a life or death situation and epinephrine is the only way to treat these serious reactions. Thanks to the hard work of so many advocates and the support from our legislators, cost will no longer be a barrier to anyone who needs access to this life saving medication."

— Maya Konoff

Nassau County, NY

I am happy to hear of the passing of S7114A. None of this would have been possible without the support of our community and outstanding state senator Sen.Oberacker who has been a champion for our cause . Being only 17 years old, I have seen the effects of price gouging and how detrimental it can be to family. Growing up with a single mother we often had to make major sacrifices for my health and medicine. This is a fantastic step forward for the food allergy community, New York has become a leader in disability and food allergy rights.

— Devin Sailer

Otsego County, NY

"Access to epinephrine is not just about convenience, it's about survival. For individuals managing food and non-food allergies, having an EpiPen on hand can mean the difference between life and death. Governor Hochul's leadership in capping costs ensures that lifesaving treatment is no longer out of reach for New Yorkers. This is a monumental step toward equity, safety, and peace of mind for all who navigate the challenges of severe allergies. Together, we're prioritizing lives over profit and ensuring everyone has access to the care they deserve."

—Thomas Silvera

Co-Founder & Vice President, Elijah-Alavi Foundation

"Today is a day to celebrate - thanks to the hard work and efforts of Assemblyman O'Donnell, Senator Rivera, Governor Hochul, and the entire state legislature, nearly two million New York food allergy families will now be better able to afford the only medicine that can save their lives during a food allergy reaction," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO, FARE. "Today's bill signing sends a strong and clear message that food allergy families no longer have to worry about how they will afford their epinephrine - we are grateful to the leaders in Albany and our advocates statewide who helped make this law possible."

— Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO

FARE

With today's signing of legislation S.7114-A/A.6425-A, which requires insurers to cover medically necessary EpiPen devices and caps out-of-pocket costs, life-saving treatment has become more accessible and affordable for countless New Yorkers. A heartfelt thank you to Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership, and to the bill sponsors, Senator Gustavo Rivera and Assemblymember Daniel J. O'Donnell, for championing this critical legislation. Thanks also to every passionate individual who worked tirelessly to make this monumental achievement possible.

—Georgina Cornago Cipriano

Founder, For Love of Giovanni Foundation

For the 2024 Legislative Session, in addition to S.7114-A/A.6425-A, we thank Governor Hochul for her leadership by signing into law two additional bills that further expand access to life saving epinephrine in an anaphylactic emergency.

S1078A/S2885A, Sponsored by Senator Andrew Goundardes and AssemblyMember Linda Rosenthal, requires places of public assembly to maintain epinephrine delivery devices and to have at least one employee who is trained in its use.

"This is the type of policy that seems so obvious, you can't believe it's not already law," said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. "Anaphylaxis can be terrifying and deadly. Requiring epinephrine devices to be easily accessible to New Yorkers at public venues is common sense, and ensures families don't have to live in fear every single time they go out to a show, a concert or a ballgame. I'm grateful to have worked alongside my constituent Lucia Zaremba, who approached me with this idea after an EpiPen saved her brother John's life. Thanks to her determination, we've passed a bill that can help millions of Americans live their lives more safely and securely."

A07961/S07617, Sponsored by AM Rosenthal and Senator Julia Salazar. Is an amendment to Gio's Law expanding the population size of counties and towns permitted to stock and train all first responders in the use of epinephrine.

"Having a food allergy should not be a death sentence," said Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal. "However, New Yorkers suffering from allergies know that every single second, whether they're enjoying the ninth inning of a baseball game, the final act of a ballet or walking down the street, counts when they are experiencing an allergic reaction. Epinephrine is a lifesaving tool, but only when it is readily available.

"Many thanks to the amazing work and generosity of advocates across New York State desiring enhanced safety for their friends and family managing life threatening allergies. The leadership of Governor Hochul and the Legislative Sponsors of these three bills signed this session will have a tremendously positive impact for public safety of all New Yorkers with greatly expanded access to epinephrine, the only drug that stops an anaphylactic reaction."

—Jon Terry and Toni Taylor, Co-Founders

Allergy Advocates New York

Rochester based Allergy Advocates New York represents over 2000 people across the state and is dedicated to expanding access to education and public access to epinephrine to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers from life threatening anaphylaxis reactions.

