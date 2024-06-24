Allergy Advocates NY: Our New Name, Our New Look, Sharper Focus

BROCKPORT, N.Y., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To better reflect and build upon our strengths in advocacy and implementation of policies and programs that support the 2 million New Yorkers managing life threatening allergies, Allergy Advocacy Association, upon the approval of its' Board of Directors changed it's name and visual identity to Allergy Advocates New York.

After a soft rollout of the new name and branding back in September, 2023, the official public rollout of this change occurred during Food Allergy Awareness Day on May 14, 2024 in Albany, NY.

Legislators, staff, advocates and the public all responded very positively to this change. We look forward to continuing the work required to enable the community to properly support those with life threatening allergies.

SOURCE Allergy Advocates New York