Allergy Advocates NY Urges Safety and Prevention Legislation for 2 Million New Yorkers

Advocates demand legislative action to safeguard over 2 million New Yorkers, including 200,000 children, by implementing critical measures for food labeling, allergy prevention, and epinephrine access in childcare.

BROCKPORT, N.Y., May. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergy Advocates NY, along with Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal, invite legislators and the public to join a group of advocates and their families at a press conference on May 18 at 11:00 a.m. in LOB LCA Room 130 highlighting the need for legislation to keep their food allergic constituents safe from life- threatening allergies.

Anyone can experience anaphylaxis—even people who don't know they have allergies. At the same time, there are over 2 million New Yorkers, including more than 200,000 children and their families, managing life- threatening allergies as they move about their communities. Epinephrine, when administered quickly, is the only medication that can stop an anaphylactic reaction and save a life.

For this reason, accurate food labeling, allergy prevention, and epinephrine training at daycares are key.

Menu Labelling (A11072 / S10116) Thanks to AM Lunsford and Senator Fernandez for sponsoring this bill requiring top 9 allergen labeling on food service establishment menu items. This would provide another layer of safety for those managing life-threatening food allergies. Additional sponsors are welcomed.

Allergy Prevention (A771 / S7915) Research shows that peanut and egg allergies can be prevented with the introduction of these proteins at a baby's first well visit exam. This legislation requires insurers to pay for this nutritional supplement, saving New York families and insurance companies millions of dollars. With thanks to AM Rosenthal and Senator Gounardes for their sponsorship, we call upon the Assembly Insurance Committee and the Senate Finance Committeeto take up this bill.

Epinephrine Training and Stocking in Childcare Centers (A9245 / S8587) Thank you to AM Rosenthal and Senator Gounardes for their sponsorship of this amendment to Elijah's Law requiring commercial and home-based daycare centers to have appropriate weight-based epinephrine devices on site and staff trained to use them. These devices would be at no cost following OCFS training. We request additional sponsors.

Join us! Let's make New York safer for the 2 million residents living with life-threatening allergies!

Founded in 2011, Allergy Advocates New York is dedicated to the prevention of anaphylaxis with emergency anaphylaxis training and advocacy for legislation to support broad based public stocking of epinephrine and to ensure everyone in the community is trained and equipped to know when and how to administer epinephrine to save lives.

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Toni Taylor

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SOURCE Allergy Advocates New York