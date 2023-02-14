Allergy Diagnostics Market Size to Reach USD 12.45 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The allergy diagnostics market size reached USD 4.80 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. One key factor driving market revenue growth is growing funding and investments for allergy diagnostics. For instance, on 20 December 2022, Nectar, a provider of allergy testing and treatment, increased its total equity capital to more than USD 24 million with a USD 16.5 million Series A fundraising round headed by Harmony Partners. Furthermore, on 7 December 2020, in order to provide quick and accurate allergy testing so doctors can test and treat more patients in a single clinic visit, Kenota Health Inc., an innovative Canadian medical technology startup, raised USD 11 million in investment.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1566

Drivers:

Demand for allergy diagnostics has significantly increased over the years owing to high prevalence of allergic diseases. For instance, according to recent studies, between 1.1 and 10.8% of the world's population is estimated to have a food allergy, and prevalence of these allergies continues to rise. Approximately 32 million Americans claim to have a food allergy, and every year, about 200,000 individuals require emergency medical attention owing to a food allergy. In the United States, one in every 13 children has a food allergy, making them particularly prevalent in younger generations.

Restraints:

There are numerous issues and difficulties facing the allergy diagnostics industry. Inadequate awareness and unreliable tests for allergy testing are one such factor. For instance, although oral immunotherapy (OIT) has shown promise in the treatment of food allergies, it is not currently a standard therapy. However, trials are being conducted to ascertain OIT's safety and efficacy. Many alternative therapists may give allergy as well as food intolerance tests that are not supported by scientific data. These tests are distinguished by a scarcity of supporting scientific data, a weak connection with tests that are grounded in evidence, and inconsistent results when performed on the same subject many times.

Growth Projections:

The allergy diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.1% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 4.80 Billion in 2021 to USD 12.45 Billion in 2030. Currently, the application of mobile health technology has seen a rise, which is aiding in market revenue growth. Individuals with dermatological allergic illnesses such as contact dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, and chronic urticaria benefit greatly from the use of mobile health technology. Applications can be helpful to increase treatment regimen adherence, track symptoms, facilitate doctor-patient interactions, including patients in support groups, and carrying out clinical studies once a diagnosis has been made. Furthermore, on 22 August 2022, LifeMD, Inc., a fast expanding direct-to-patient telehealth business, announced that Allergenis, a provider of predictive data analytics with a focus on the identification and treatment of life-threatening food allergies, has joined forces with its allergy telemedicine subsidiary cleared. More collaborations as stated above, coming up in the market is expected to drive demand for allergy diagnostics.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1566

Current Trends and Innovations:

The allergy diagnostics industry is undergoing gradual change as a result of new technology and innovations. For instance, on 10 June 2022, the company Oncologica announced the availability of Allergyfocus, a novel antibody allergy test that swiftly and precisely identifies 99% of all known types of allergies. Users learn about the typical, worldwide allergens to which their bodies are sensitive via this new Allergyfocus test. In-depth, personalized antibody profiles of a patient's allergy triggers are provided for accurate diagnosis. Additionally, pre-registration testing is being done on systems that automatically interpret skin allergy test results. Making it accessible for widespread usage might demonstrate to be a significant value in a world where allergic disorders, such as asthma, afflict a growing portion of the populace.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Minaris Medical America, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, Euroimmun Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, Biomérieux SA, Stallergenes Greer, Neogen Corporation, and Omega Diagnostics Group PLC.

On 16 July 2021 , Reacta, a company on track to revolutionize the market for food allergy diagnostics, raised USD 3.5 million in a fundraising round headed by Praetura Ventures with additional funding from the Development Bank of Wales .

, Reacta, a company on track to revolutionize the market for food allergy diagnostics, raised in a fundraising round headed by Praetura Ventures with additional funding from the Development Bank of . On 23 November 2020 , Bio-Me, a provider of microbiome diagnostics, and Siolta Therapeutics reported that they have signed a partnership and marketing agreement. According to the agreement, Siolta will help Bio-Me create a quick, in-depth, and thorough diagnostic test for newborns who are at risk of developing allergies and asthma by providing samples and insights on important criteria.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/allergy-diagnostics-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 4.80 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 11.1 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 12.45 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2021–2030 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product & service, allergen, test type, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher, Minaris Medical America, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, BIOMÉRIEUX SA, Stallergenes Greer, Neogen Corporation, and Omega Diagnostics Group PLC Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1566

Emergen Research has segmented the allergy diagnostics market on the basis of product & service, allergen, test type, end-use, and region:

Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Consumables



Instruments

Immunoassay Analyzers

ELISA Analyzers

Luminometers

Others

Services

Allergen Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)



Inhaled Allergens



Food Allergens



Drug Allergens



Others

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

In Vivo Tests



Skin Prick Tests





Patch Tests





Others



In Vitro Tests

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Diagnostics Laboratories



Hospital-based Laboratories



Academic Research Institutes



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K .





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Enterprise Information Archiving Market, By Type (Content Type, Services), By Deployment Mode, By Vertical, (Government and Defense, Banking and Financial Services, Retail and E-commerce, Other Verticals), By Region Forecast to 2032

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market, By Product (Standalone Anesthesia Machines, Portable Anesthesia Machines, Vaporizers, and Others), By Animal Type (Small and Large), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Lyme Disease Treatment Market, By Treatment Type (Medication and Tick Removal), By Administration Route (Oral, Injectable, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail, and Online), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Animal Microchip Implant Market, By Product Type (Animal ID Microchip, Reusable Pet Tracking Microchip, Transponder Microchips, Others), By Mode (Self-injectable, Surgery-injectable), By End-use, By Region Forecast to 2032

Contrast Media Market, By Modality [Computed Topography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Ultrasound], By Application [Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD), Neurological Disorders, and Cancer], and By Region Forecast to 2032

Polyacrylic Acid Market, By Type (CoPolymer, HomoPolymer, and TerPolymer), By Grade (Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade, and Pharmaceutical Grade), By Physical State, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Flocculants Market, By Type (Synthetic Flocculants, Natural Flocculants, and Mineral Flocculants), By Category (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic, and Others), By End-Use (Wastewater Treatment, Textile, and Paper), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Smart Television Market, By Operating System (Android TV, Tizen, Roku, WebOS, Others), By Resolution (4K UHD TV, HDTV, Full HD, 8K TV), By Screen Size, By Screen Type (Flat, Curved) By Region Forecast to 2032

Industrial Automation Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Others) By Region Forecast to 2032

Automotive Charge Air Cooler Market, By Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Others), By Product Type (Liquid-Cooled and Air-Cooled), By Position, By Fuel Type, By Design, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Press Release: https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-allergy-diagnostics-market

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research