Allergy Immunotherapy Market to Reach $4.9 billion by 2033 Globally, at 10.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of allergy cases and surge in focus on personalized medicine are the major factors that drive the growth of the allergy immunotherapy market. However, the risk of side effects hinders the market growth. Moreover, increase in focus on advancements in immunotherapy treatments offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global allergy immunotherapy market.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Allergy Immunotherapy Market by Type (Subcutaneous Immunotherapy and Sublingual Immunotherapy), Application (Allergy Rhinitis, Asthma, Food Allergy and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the allergy immunotherapy market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market 2033 -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10241

Segment Overview

The subcutaneous immunotherapy segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By type, the subcutaneous immunotherapy segment held the highest share in the year 2023. Subcutaneous immunotherapy helps reduce allergy symptoms. It is known to offer sustained relief even after treatment ends. This safety profile makes it a preferred choice among allergists. This drives the growth of the subcutaneous immunotherapy segment.

Hospital pharmacies are the major distributors of allergy immunotherapy

Hospital pharmacies distribute allergy immunotherapy medication to ensure patients receive proper treatment. They manage inventory and provide expert guidance on administration. Also, these pharmacies are easy to access. They are known to provide expertise for patients undergoing allergy treatment. This makes them a safe and effective distributor of allergy immunotherapy. This drives the growth of the hospital pharmacies segment.

How Do Government Policies and Regulations Impact Regional Market Growth?

Government policies and regulatory frameworks play an important role in shaping regional allergy immunotherapy markets. These policies influence market access, reimbursement coverage, product approvals, and patient adoption rates. Favorable reimbursement policies significantly increase patient access to allergy immunotherapy treatments in regions with strong public or private insurance systems. Patient out-of-pocket expenses decrease when immunotherapy products are covered under national health plans or insurance schemes. This leads to higher adoption and sustained therapy demand.

Regulatory bodies also influence the reach of new immunotherapy products in the market. Streamlined approval processes and clear regulatory pathways encourage innovation and allow manufacturers to bring new products to patients. Public funding for allergy research, clinical trials, and treatment infrastructure helps improve product development. Government grants and partnerships with academic institutions help advance personalized immunotherapy approaches and novel treatment options.

Regional Outlook

The allergy immunotherapy market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. High healthcare expenditure and advanced medical infrastructure drive market growth in in North America and Europe. This growth across the regions is also supported by rise in allergy prevalence and awareness. Increase in healthcare investments and sure in awareness about allergic conditions are expected to boost market demand in Asia-Pacific. Improvements in healthcare systems and increase in focus on chronic diseases boost the growth across LAMEA.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A10241

What Are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market?

The global allergy immunotherapy market is competitive and growing, with strategies focused on innovation, product portfolio expansion, strategic alliances, and geographic reach expansion to strengthen market positions. Leading companies prioritize the development of new and improved immunotherapy treatments. For example, ALK-Abelló has a robust pipeline with sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) tablets and subcutaneous immunotherapy (SCIT) formulations covering grass pollen, dust mite, and tree pollen allergies. Its focus on innovation helps maintain market leadership, especially in the respiratory allergy segment.

R&D investment is a core strategy for key players aiming to introduce next-generation therapies. These include novel delivery technologies, recombinant allergen platforms, and personalized treatments targeting broader allergy types. Companies like Allergy Therapeutics and Biomay AG work on advanced biological extracts and immunotherapy approaches to enhance efficacy and patient adherence.

Partnerships are widely used to accelerate product development and expand market reach. Collaborations with academic institutions, diagnostic firms, and healthcare providers help integrate research insights into clinical practice. For instance, companies collaborate to develop biomarkers that predict immunotherapy response, improving treatment personalization.

Key Players

¨ Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

¨ Biomay AG

¨ ALK-Abello A/S

¨ Allergy Therapeutics

¨ Allovate, LLC

¨ HAL Allergy Group

¨ Jubliant Pharma

¨ Leti Pharma

¨ Merck KGaA

¨ Stallergenes Greer

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Allergy immunotherapy market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, product approval, clinical trails, product launch and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development

¨ In May 2024, ALK-Abelló A/S, a pharmaceutical company which specializes in the development and manufacturing of allergy immunotherapy products, announced the European regulatory filing for ITULAZAX (tree sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet) in young children has been accepted for review by the relevant health authorities.

¨ In October 2021, Stallergenes Greer, a global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), announced that the company has entered into an exclusive partnership with Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery systems, services and active material science solutions, for the development of the first of its kind connected device and companion mobile app for patients undergoing Stallergenes Greer's AIT treatments with sublingual solutions.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry -

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10241

How Intense Is Market Competition and What Defines Competitive Advantage?

Competition in the global allergy immunotherapy market is moderate to high, shaped by a mixture of well-established pharmaceutical firms and specialized biotech innovators. A few dominant players command significant market shares, while others compete in niche segments like food allergies and novel delivery methods.

The market exhibits a semi-consolidated structure, where a handful of companies hold the largest revenue share. For example, ALK-Abelló is often cited as the leading market player, supported by a diversified allergy immunotherapy portfolio. Other companies like Stallergenes Greer, Allergy Therapeutics, and HAL Allergy Group also maintain meaningful positions through their offerings in subcutaneous and sublingual therapies.

Innovators such as DBV Technologies are developing epicutaneous (patch-based) immunotherapy, representing a different delivery method competing with traditional injections and sublingual tablets. The food allergy segment is an emerging competitive area, prompting investment from firms such as Aimmune Therapeutics, which focuses on oral immunotherapy products.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Hospital Beds Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Animal Model Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Flow Cytometry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Atopic Dermatitis Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

Sleep Apnea Implants Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail themselves of an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research