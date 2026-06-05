Food Safety Testing Market Expected to Reach $44.1 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7% : Allied Market Research

Driven by intensifying food safety requirements with the increased stringency of regulatory guidelines, a substantial and growing incidence of food fraud across global supply chains, innovations in molecular technologies that are rapidly transforming the speed, accuracy and accessibility of contamination detection together compelling end-to-end comprehensive Food Safety Testing as an operational requirement for integrators world over since last decades.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Food Safety Testing Market by Type (Pathogen, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), Chemical and Toxin, Heavy Metals, Radioactivity, Others), by Technology (Agar Culturing, PCR-based Assay, Immunoassay-based, Scintillation Counters and Geiger Counters, AAS and ICP-MS/OES, Others), by Food Tested (Meat and Meat Product, Seafood, Dairy and Dairy Product, Cereals, Grains, and Pulses, Processed Food, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033." According to the report, the global Food Safety Testing Market size was valued at $22.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $44.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2033.

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Key Market Snapshot

Metric Value Market Size (2023) $22.5 Billion Market Forecast (2033) $44.1 Billion CAGR (2024–2033) 7 % Leading Type Segment Pathogen (highest revenue, 2023; expected to maintain lead) Leading Technology Segment PCR-based Assay (largest share, 2023; highest share 2033) Leading Food Tested Segment Processed Food (highest revenue contributor, 2023) Dominant Region North America (highest revenue, 2023) Fastest-Growing Region Asia-Pacific (significant CAGR during forecast period) Primary U.S. Market Driver Rising Economically Motivated Adulteration (EMA) Key Competitive Strategy Mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships

Growth Drivers

Testing for food safety: the science of discovering pathogenic insects, chemical toxins and fertilizers, metals in chicken or vegetables, unwanted genetic organisms (GMOs), radioactivity levels, and virtually any other way to spoil food has gone from being a regulatory compliance requirement that every serious global player must implement in order to be able to sell food. Labeled on the basis of Global Food Safety Testing Market is valued at $22.5 billion in 2023. Food Safety Testing is a broad and diverse field that covers various analytical disciplines and methods across many different types of foods throughout all stages of the food supply chain from raw agricultural commodities to finished packaged consumer goods.

Three structural forces working in concert are fueling the market's growth. One, multiple food safety regulations especially in advanced economies require legal testing for food producers and importers, which creates non-discretionary, repeat-demand for testing services/technologies. Second, the rising prevalence of food fraud and economically motivated adulteration (EMA) occurring across increasingly complex global supply chains has produced an urgent need for analytical testing method capable impartially identifying deliberate adulterations. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) defined two types of food fraud: selling unfit for human consumption foods, and the intentional misdescription or composition of the ingredients in potentially harmful foods. Third, the globalization of food supply chains has significantly increased the complexity of maintaining an end-to-end food safety and is again fuelling the case for widespread testing mechanisms throughout the Food Safety Testing Industry.

At the same time, as technology continues to advance, what is possible in food safety management has also expanded. Innovations, now commercially available, include PCR-based molecular diagnostics and immunoassay-based rapid tests which have increased the accuracy and speed of contaminant detection allowing for enhanced and more reliable testing. Additionally, growing consumer knowledge about food-borne diseases and the increasing need for supply chain transparency bolster market growth indicates that food safety testing is not only a regulatory requirement but also a business differentiator.

Key Market Insights

On the basis of type, in 2023, the pathogen segment was largest revenue contributor to the Food Safety Testing Market and is projected to be fastest-growing sub-segment during forecast period due to factors including high prevalence of foodborne diseases as a result from pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli & Listeria monocytogenes

The PCR-based assay segment by technology was the most lucrative in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market share through 2033, owing to high speed, accuracy, and regulatory acceptance of real-time polymerase chain reaction. Based on the above mentioned description, PCR is a time and cost effective quantitative method to quantify specific dna fragments present in samples facilitating the detection of fraudulent or incidental food adulterations.

The processed food segment was the largest revenue contributor to the market by goods tested in 2023 and is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, indicating the scope and regulatory complexity of this global giants.

By geography, North America contributed the highest revenue in 2023 and is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR throughout the forecast. Increase competition and increase in occurrence of food fraud are foremost factors driving the U.S. food safety testing industry growth during predicted timeframe.

A key structural growth driver of the global Food Safety Testing Market, according to Allied Market Research, is a result of increasing complexity in food supply chain globalization and the greater need for comprehensive food safety testing solutions.

Continuous expansion of the market over the forecast period is driven by technological innovations such as fast and accurate detection methods such as PCR & next-generation sequencing (NGS).

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Segment Analysis

By Type: Pathogen Leads, GMO and Chemical Testing Booth Market Growing at Rapid Pace

Based on pathogen, the Food Safety Testing Market was dominated by this segment in 2023, and is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Pathogen testing is aimed at finding dangerous bacteria such as Salmonella(the most common cause of foodborne disease globally), E. coli (including Shiga toxin producing strains causing severe illness and death), Listeria monocytogenes (important largely for ready-to-eat and dairy products) and Campylobacter which are associated with serious health risk, direct costs to the health system through admission to healthcare facilities, cost from lost productivity, or outright mortality. Regulatory agencies, such as the FDA and USDA, require robust pathogen testing to guarantee that food is safe for consumption which creates legally non-discretionary demand that continues to grow.

The GMO segment is a growing testing category as mandatory GMO labeling laws expand in an increasing number of national jurisdictions. The chemical and poison part pertains to the testing of pesticide residues, veterinary drug residues (antibiotics), mycotoxins, meals ingredients — a technically challenging class going through ongoing demand as regulators across the world tighten up most residue limits. It is segmented into heavy metals which covers heavy metal and toxic non-metallic inorganic elements such as lead, cadmium, mercury and arsenic. The radioactivity part discusses the measurement of radionuclide pollution in food from possibly polluted locations. The others segment includes the additional testing applications such as allergen detection and food authenticity verification.

By Technology: PCR-based assay is the dominant and immunoassay is the fastest-growing

The PCR-based assay technology segment accounted for the highest revenue generation in 2023, and is anticipated to retain its dominant position through 2033. PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) is a molecular biology method that amplifies DNA from targeted organisms such that these are detected with exceptional sensitivity and specificity within hours rather than the days required by conventional culture-based techniques; these find applications in diagnostics to detect pathogens and GMOs. As PCR technology is broadly implemented across the entire product development stage in agricultural biotechnology, Allied Market Research identifies it as a key player in the food safety testing technology space. New techniques for rapid pathogen testing such as PCR have become common place in the food industry with the emergence of wider developments across a variety of sensors, antibody-based tests and genetic amplification methods.

Immunoassay-based which can include ELISA platforms and lateral flow rapid test strips, is the second major technology type that provides laboratory accuracy in production-line or field testing environments. An essential reference and confirmation technique is still philosophy by agar culturing. Heavy metals and elemental testing is done by through AAS and ICP-MS/OES techniques. They are specifically to meet the demands of testing food products for radioactivity, scintillation counters and Geiger counters.

Food Tested: Processed Food Overwhelming, Meat and Seafood Top Priority

The processed food segment was the largest contributor to the revenue of Food Safety Testing Market in 2023 and is estimated to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. Processed foods contain ingredients originating from myriad supply chains, are manufactured through complex processes involving many potential contamination and adulteration points and they must comply with broad food regulatory regimes that define the use of additives, contaminants, labeling and allergen management collectively making processed foods the most prominent food product type driving global food safety testing demand.

Meat and meat products comprise a food category of high relevance to testing as they present serious pathogen hazards especially Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria with long, multi-stage supply chains. The two major factors for seafood testing include pathogen detection and chemical contaminant monitoring including aquaculture drug residues, heavy metals and marine biotoxins. When it comes to dairy products, pathogen detection, adulteration test and nutritional composition is needed. At the level of major producing and consuming nations, cereals, grains and pulses are subject to mandatory mycotoxin monitoring programs. The others include fruits and vegetables, beverages, and specialty foods category.

Regional Insights

North America: North America has been established as the leading regional pillar in the global food safety testing industry, reinforced most importantly by its prominent national market contributor the United States. Increase in number of economically motivated adulteration (EMA) i.e. deliberate manipulation of food products for economic gain led by intense competition prevailing in the market and increasing instances of the frauds relating to food is identified as one of the prime factors driving growth pipeline testing market within U.S. Regions over next seven years. The FSMA has institutionalized mandatory testing requirements throughout the U.S. food production system, establishing a unification of regulatory architecture that creates non-discretionary demand for testing across all categories of food. This further fuels the growth of the market, as millennials have a growing demand for processed foods. North America is further reinforced by strong R&D investments and sophisticated lab infrastructure, as well as novel technologies like PCR- and immunoassay-based Detection.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is recognized as a high growth strategic market for the Global Food Safety Testing Market. Indeed, the region's growing food production and processing industries alongside changing regulatory environments, increasing limits on acceptable levels of contaminants from government bodies (both domestic and international), growing populations of consumers in a burgeoning middle-class who have an increased expectation of food safety, and a large export-focused food production sector which must conform to strict import requirements set by North American and European destination markets are creating pent-up demand for food safety testing services & technologies. China's monumental food bed, coupled with continual government placements in food safety regulatory change are figuratively the #1 growth market opportunity in the local region. The second major pillar of growth in Asia-Pacific's regional contribution comes from India's rapidly growing processed food sector and export-oriented agricultural industry.

Europe: Europe represents a substantial portion of global food safety testing revenue supported by one of the most stringent and enforceable food safety regulations in the world. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the various national regulatory bodies in places like the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain also impose very strict standards for pathogens, pesticide residues, contaminant limits, and GMO labeling that generate compulsory continuous testing demand for each food producer or importer operating within those borders. An important trigger for demand for food authenticity testing in Europe is the 2013 European horsemeat scandal where beef products containing undeclared horsemeat were discovered in numerous EU markets, leading to major regulatory reforms and investments in testing which continue to favour the market today.

LAMEA: LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa) is a new growth opportunity market for the Food Safety Testing Market. Food safety testing market in Latin America, with Brazil and Argentina showing strong demand due to domestic regulatory development as well as the testing demands of their major export markets. As a major importer of food, The Middle East especially the region of UAE and Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid growth in investments into food safety infrastructure to ensure the safety and quality of large volumes imported. The earlier stage of regulatory development and laboratory infrastructure in many African markets represents a major long term growth opportunity as economic development, market demand, and capacity for regulation develops.

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Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Food Safety Testing Market include TUV SUD AG., ALS Limited, AsureQuality Ltd, SGS SA (Société Générale de Surveillance SA), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bureau Veritas SA, DNV AS, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc.

Analyst Review

the Global Food Safety Testing Market as a structurally non discretionary, regulation driven opportunity embedded in public health necessities, food fraud prevention and the unconditional complexity of food safety management across increasingly globalized supply chains. This factor is driving the market, as regulatory intent increases globally, awareness of food safety risk grows amongst consumers and the sensitivity/thoroughness of detection technology is only getting better.

The increasing prevalence of economically motivated adulteration (EMA), with EMA being the primary market driver in North America, alongside the globalization of food supply chains creating systemic risk across issuing points through production to distribution systems, mean food safety testing demand will be structurally resilient throughout our forecast period. Technology Innovation specifically PCR-based rapid diagnostics and next-generation sequencing platforms is simultaneously broadening the market's scope and lowering per-test costs, which in turn allows for more frequent & thorough testing at key supply chain choke points. North America is still the top earner by revenue; however, Asia-Pacific continues to emerge as the fast growing regional engine thus creating a major opportunity in Global Food Safety Testing Industry for investors, service providers, technology developers and laboratory infrastructure operators throughout 2033.

Key Recent Industry Developments

Eurofins Scientific Completed the Acquisition of Labor 3 In November 2023 like as Food and Environmental Testing Laboratory stabilizing its world top position as the global full which just recently acquired two announced expansion laboratory acquisition capabilities in attendance.

Completed the Acquisition of Labor 3 In November 2023 like as Food and Environmental Testing Laboratory stabilizing its world top position as the global full which just recently acquired two announced expansion laboratory acquisition capabilities in attendance. Intertek Group plc In April 2023, it announced the acquisition of Controle Analítico Análises Técnicas Ltda, Brazilian provider of environmental analysis and leading in water testing strategically targeting the high-growth Latin American food safety testing market.

In April 2023, it announced the acquisition of Controle Analítico Análises Técnicas Ltda, Brazilian provider of environmental analysis and leading in water testing strategically targeting the high-growth Latin American food safety testing market. Increasing economic motivation for adulteration (EMA) in the U.S. food supply as a result of highly competitive markets and incidence of food fraud on the rise is still reported to be the main driver of growth among those working in the U.S. food safety testing space, which supports ongoing investment into more advanced analytical detection capabilities.

on the rise is still reported to be the main driver of growth among those working in the U.S. food safety testing space, which supports ongoing investment into more advanced analytical detection capabilities. In all the regions across the globe, food safety testing market is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of advancement in globalization of food supply chains, since regulatory authorities are encouraging companies for food safety testing and increasing consumer awareness towards food safety risks caused due to growing population and rising complexity multi-country source acquisition followed by production during the period forecasted.

Additionally, manufacturers and service providers in the Global Food Safety Testing Industry are also focused on establishing the next generation of testing capabilities such as portable field testing systems; AI-powered predictions of potential contamination; blockchain enabled supply chain traceability integration investments that will shape competitive dynamics across the food safety testing landscape through 2033 and beyond.

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