Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market to record USD 354.94 Mn incremental growth -- Driven by high prevalence and incidence of eye infections

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 354.94 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period. The report has considered various factors including patient population, incidence rate of diseases, revenue generated by vendors, per capita income, GDP growth, and disposable incomes among others to estimate the size of the market. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market 2022-2026

Technavio identifies the pharmaceuticals market as the parent market for the global allergy relieving eye drops market. The parent market covers products and companies engaged in the R&D and production of generic drugs, non-generic drugs, and veterinary drugs. Factors such as the increasing life expectancy, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing government spending on healthcare are driving the growth of the parent market.

The market in focus is driven by the high prevalence and incidence of eye infections. The increasing adoption of generics will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the side effects associated with antibiotics will challenge the growth of the global allergy relieving eye drops market during the forecast period.

The global allergy relieving eye drops market is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of leading players and several small and mid-sized players. Considering the market has been witnessing the patent expiry of major drugs over the last few years, generic players have a significant role in the market, which is intensifying the competition among the vendors in the market. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Johnson and Johnson services Inc, Lupin Ltd., Nicox SA, Novartis AG, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Rynel Clifton Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Similasan Corp. USA, Starpharma Holdings Ltd., Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. as among some of the major market participants. Request Sample PDF Report

Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global allergy relieving eye drops market is segmented as below:

Product

Antihistamines



Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs



Vasoconstrictors



Others

The market growth in the antihistamines segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the high therapeutic efficacy of antihistamines in treating the signs and symptoms associated with eye allergies.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



The Rest of the World (ROW)

44% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increased investments in R&D by large pharmaceutical companies and the presence of a proper regulatory framework for the approval of new drugs.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The allergy relieving eye drops market report covers the following areas:

Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist allergy relieving eye drops market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the allergy relieving eye drops market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the allergy relieving eye drops market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of allergy relieving eye drops market vendors

Allergy Relieving Eye Drops Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 354.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.8 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Co. Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc, Lupin Ltd., Nicox SA, Novartis AG, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., ROHTO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Rynel Clifton Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Similasan Corp. USA, Starpharma Holdings Ltd., Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

sales: Price when sold from manufacturer to wholesaler or directly to pharmacies as reported by vendors in the industry. The market size excludes all discounts and allowances, returns, chargebacks, and government rebates such as Medicaid and Medicare.

