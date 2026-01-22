Alles Technology Launches Tabletop Exercises to Expose Gaps in RIAs' Incident Response Readiness

~ New discussion-based simulations enable RIAs to validate incident response plans, clarify roles, and uncover gaps

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alles Technology, a cybersecurity and technology services provider purpose-built for the wealth management industry, today announced the launch of its Tabletop Exercise service, an interactive, discussion-based simulation designed to help firms test their incident response plans and prepare for real-world cyber threats.

The Tabletop Exercise serves as a "dress rehearsal" to walk firm leadership through a hypothetical cybersecurity event, such as a data breach or ransomware attack, allowing key decision-makers to evaluate how they would respond in a live scenario without impacting day-to-day operations. Through guided discussion, the exercise helps firms define roles, validate escalation paths, assess communication strategies, and identify gaps in existing response plans.

"Most firms may have an incident response plan on paper, but they've never actually pressure-tested it," said Max Alles, CEO of Alles Technology. "A tabletop exercise reveals very quickly whether a plan is actionable or theoretical. Our goal is to help firms discover weaknesses before they're forced to find them in the middle of a real crisis."

The Tabletop Exercise is designed to be collaborative and strategic, bringing together leadership, compliance, operations, and technology stakeholders to walk through critical decision points in a controlled setting. Participants evaluate how they would coordinate internally, communicate with clients and vendors, notify insurance carriers, engage regulators, and respond to law enforcement, all under realistic time and information constraints.

"Cyber events aren't just IT problems, they're business events," Alles added. "How you communicate, who is empowered to make decisions, and how quickly you escalate issues can have as much impact as the technical response itself. Tabletop exercises help firms build that muscle memory."

The new service is particularly relevant for RIA firms as they hold highly sensitive personal and financial client data and face growing regulatory scrutiny around cybersecurity preparedness. Regular tabletop exercises help firms demonstrate and document readiness, reinforce accountability, and strengthen a culture of continuous improvement in cyber risk management.

"Firms don't need to wait for an incident or an SEC exam to find out where they're exposed," said Alles. "Running tabletop exercises proactively is one of the most effective ways to protect client trust, reduce disruption, and ensure leadership knows exactly what to do when it matters most."

The Tabletop Exercise service is available immediately to RIAs seeking to strengthen their cybersecurity posture and incident response readiness. Log onto https://www.allestechnology.com/services/tabletop-exercise to learn more.

About Alles Technology

Alles Technologies is a boutique IT and cybersecurity managed services provider serving Registered Investment Advisors. Built on a hospitality-driven culture, Alles delivers scalable, proactive, and personalized solutions to protect firms, ensure compliance, and enable business growth. For more information, log onto www.allestechnology.com.

