Alles Technology Releases New White Paper on the SEC's Intensifying Cybersecurity Examinations for RIAs

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alles Technology, a cybersecurity and technology services provider purpose-built for the wealth management industry, announced today the release of its latest industry white paper, "The New Cybersecurity Examination Reality for RIAs." The paper analyzes recent SEC examination letters and outlines the structural shift underway in how cybersecurity is evaluated during regulatory reviews.

Drawing on detailed research of recent SEC information requests, the white paper highlights that cybersecurity oversight for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) has entered a new phase, one defined by granular, documentation-heavy enforcement. Examination letters now routinely require RIAs to produce written cybersecurity policies, formal risk assessments, detailed inventories of nonpublic personal information (NPI), vendor contracts, penetration testing evidence, access control records, and incident documentation.

"The regulatory question has fundamentally changed," said Max Alles, CEO of Alles Technology. "Firms are no longer being asked, 'Are you secure?' They are being asked, 'Show us how you know.' That shift toward evidence, governance, and defensibility is now redefining what cybersecurity readiness looks like for RIAs."

The white paper concludes that cybersecurity has evolved from an IT function into a governance and compliance mandate. RIAs are expected to maintain organized, audit-ready documentation that demonstrates both proactive control testing and structured oversight.

"The New Cybersecurity Examination Reality for RIAs" is part of the Alles Technology White Paper Series and is available for download at https://allestechnology.com/insights/the-new-cybersecurity-examination-reality-for-rias.

