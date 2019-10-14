Alley Cat Allies Global Cat Day® is October 16

"The Global Cat Day Pledge includes the fundamental principle that all cats have the right to live their lives, and it guides everything we do to protect cats," Robinson said. "We stand for humane, non-lethal programs for cats, and those who join us can take action to stop cats from being killed."

Millions of cats and kittens are in life-threatening danger because felines are killed more than any other animal in shelters across the nation. Global Cat Day demands that community leaders abolish policies that result in the killing of cats; equip communities with lifesaving, humane policies like Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR); and change any policies that threaten cats' health and safety.

TNR is the mainstream approach in which cats are humanely trapped, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, eartipped and returned to the outdoor homes where they live and thrive. As sound public policy, TNR reduces shelter intake, "euthanasia" and calls to animal services, which saves taxpayer dollars.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., is the global engine of change for cats. Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and improving the lives of all cats through its innovative, cutting-edge programs. Founded in 1990, today Alley Cat Allies has grown into a powerful force with over half a million supporters. The organization has helped and inspired countless individuals, communities and other organizations to save and improve the lives of cats and kittens worldwide. Alley Cat Allies works with lawmakers, animal shelters and advocates to change attitudes and advance lifesaving policies that best serve the interests of cats. Alley Cat Allies' website is www.alleycat.org, and the organization is active on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

