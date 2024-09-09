BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alley Cat Allies has achieved a major victory to protect community cats living on the San Juan National Historic Site in Puerto Rico. Alley Cat Allies' legal efforts and refusal to back down have forced the United States National Park Service (NPS) to agree to halt movement on its cruel plan to remove and kill cats on the historic site starting October 1.

"This victory is a crucial step, and Alley Cat Allies stopped the NPS' reckless and cruel intention to begin removing and killing these cats on October 1. However, the cats' lives remain at risk unless the plan is struck down permanently," said Yonaton Aronoff, a lawyer representing Alley Cat Allies. "Alley Cat Allies will not back down until that happens, for the sake of the cats and the many Puerto Rico residents and advocates worldwide who have spoken out to defend them."

ALLEY CAT ALLIES WINS MAJOR VICTORY IN FIGHT TO SAVE CATS AT PUERTO RICO HISTORIC SITE. Post this

Alley Cat Allies' historic lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia claims the NPS' plan to remove the cats violates the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA). In August, Alley Cat Allies filed for an injunction against the NPS to stop its imminent action starting October 1. Ultimately, the NPS agreed to Alley Cat Allies' terms, which include ceasing steps toward the removal of the cats until the court decides the legality of the NPS' plan.

Following NPS' agreement to stand down, the legal process is moving into an expedited briefing schedule with a court decision expected early in 2025. Alley Cat Allies is prepared to fight relentlessly until the NPS abandons its inhumane plan entirely.

For generations, community cats have lived in peace along the rocky shores of San Juan's scenic Paseo del Morro, which is part of the San Juan National Historic Site. They are true community members who are adored by locals and tourists alike and are woven into the fabric of Puerto Rican culture.

Alley Cat Allies contends that removing and killing these cats disregards the inherent value of the cats' lives; the wishes of the San Juan community; and the proven humane, effective approach to community cat populations: Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR).

For now, the community cats of the Paseo del Morro are safe, but their future hangs in the balance. The National Park Service has shown its willingness to pursue a brutal and inhumane plan, and without continued pressure, these cats remain in grave danger.

Alley Cat Allies is calling on advocates around the world to continue to speak out in support of Puerto Rico's cats and against the NPS' plan to eradicate them. More information and action to take can be found on its website, www.alleycat.org.

About Alley Cat Allies

Alley Cat Allies believes every cat deserves to live out his or her life to the fullest.

Founded in 1990, Alley Cat Allies is the leading advocacy organization for cats with a mission to transform and develop communities to protect and improve the lives of all cats and kittens. Together with our over 1 million supporters, we work toward a world where cats are valued and every community has humane and effective programs and policies to defend them.

Through our fearless advocacy, humane care, education and outreach, and law and policy activism, we empower and mobilize citizens, advocates, grassroots groups, shelters, veterinary professionals, and elected officials across the United States and around the world to improve their communities for cats through nonlethal, evidence-based approaches. Our website is www.alleycat.org, and we are active on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Alley Cat Allies