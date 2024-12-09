AllFly Takes on Concur with Launch of New Online Booking Tool, Built for Meetings and Events

Innovative platform "Quest" offers tailored features for corporate event travel management

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllFly, a leading provider of corporate travel solutions, today announced the release of Quest, a new online booking tool specifically designed for companies where team offsites, meetings, and event travel represent their largest travel expenditure.

New product to challenge legacy corporate travel booking platforms. Post this Teaser video of AllFly Quest, an online booking engine for corporate and event travel.

Quest addresses the unique challenges of coordinating group travel by offering a seamless platform that simplifies the booking process for both organizers and travelers. Companies can now efficiently manage their event travel needs, reducing costs and administrative burdens while enhancing the overall experience for participants.

"Traditional booking tools weren't built with event-centric travel in mind," said Kenny Totten, COO at AllFly. "Quest fills that gap by providing features tailored to the complexities of meetings and events, making it easier for companies to coordinate travel and focus on what truly matters—the success of their events."

Key features of Quest include:

Flexible Guest and Unprofiled Traveler Bookings : Easily book travel for guests and team members without the need for detailed traveler profiles.

: Easily book travel for guests and team members without the need for detailed traveler profiles. Split Pay for Upgrades : Allow travelers to personalize their experience by upgrading flights or accommodations, with the option to pay the difference themselves.

: Allow travelers to personalize their experience by upgrading flights or accommodations, with the option to pay the difference themselves. Live Arrival and Departure Lists : Access real-time updates on traveler itineraries to streamline logistics and coordination.

: Access real-time updates on traveler itineraries to streamline logistics and coordination. Streamlined Billing: Simplify accounting with consolidated invoicing and payment processes.

Enhancing the platform's capabilities is Alice, an AI-powered chatbot integrated into Quest. Alice provides travelers with immediate assistance, addressing booking issues and answering questions in real-time.

"With Alice, we're leveraging AI to offer personalized support around the clock," added Eric Peterson, CEO. "This ensures that travelers have a smooth experience from booking to arrival, and organizers can rest assured that any issues are promptly resolved."

Quest is now available to all AllFly clients and is poised to set a new standard in corporate travel management for meetings and events.

For more information about Quest and other AllFly solutions, please visit www.allfly.io .

About AllFly

AllFly is a forward-thinking provider of corporate travel solutions, specializing in tools that simplify and enhance travel management for businesses worldwide. With a focus on meetings and events, AllFly is dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that drive efficiency and value.

Media Contact:

Molly Lombardo

Marketing Manager

AllFly

[email protected]

SOURCE AllFly