AllHere Recognized for Educational Technology Innovation in 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

BOSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllHere, the leading provider of 24/7 family support in K-12 schools, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Social Recruitment Solution of the Year" award in the 5th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

AllHere has built a behaviorally intelligent chatbot for K-12 schools that makes 24/7 support possible for every family. Through its technology, AllHere provides scalable, equitable educational coaching and support. The chatbot helps to reduce chronic absenteeism and improve engagement with students and their families.

"AllHere is honored to be recognized in the Edtech Breakthrough Awards for creating meaningful interactions between schools and families through real-time, personalized mobile messaging," said Joanna Smith-Griffin, CEO and Founder of AllHere. "We look forward to growing our impact and helping innovative districts across the country give every family the support they deserve."

AllHere was founded in 2016 by Mrs. Smith-Griffin, a Harvard graduate and former teacher determined to create opportunity-rich lives for every child in America by providing families customized support to help them navigate their children's schooling. Supported by the Harvard Innovation Lab, AllHere is used by more than 8,000 schools across 34 states to guide more than three million students and families through their K-12 educational journey.

AllHere's chatbot helps parents understand how their child is doing in class and how to obtain help with issues surrounding mental health, housing, transportation and more. The chatbot is a novel application of conversational AI and evidence-based intervention strategies.

"Parents increasingly expect 24/7 support from schools, and AllHere empowers them to engage empathetically and quickly with every family no matter what technology they have access to or what language they speak. That's a true EdTech Breakthrough and we're thrilled to recognize AllHere," said James Johnson, Managing Director of EdTech Breakthrough. "By combining the latest advancements in AI into a simple, texting-based chatbot, every family can now receive the support they need from their school, when they need it."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world.

About AllHere

AllHere is an award-winning text messaging solution that reinvents school-to-family communication, creating personalized and engaging support experiences between families and schools. Through 24/7 two-way, real-time communications, we engage with families to foster student recruitment, retention, and success. Using an intuitive chatbot, the personalized system combines AI and proactive messages to support families in their preferred language. Supported by the Harvard Innovation Lab, AllHere is used by more than 8,000 schools across 34 states to guide more than three million students and families through their K-12 educational journey.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

