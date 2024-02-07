Alli Connect Announces the Formation of an Advisory Board to Bolster Mental Health Initiatives for First Responders

SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alli Connect , the leading software innovator in proactive mental health and wellness solutions for first responders, is thrilled to announce the creation of its Advisory Board. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to transforming mental health support for first responders through expert collaboration and innovation.

The Advisory Board comprises nationally and internationally recognized experts in healthcare, business growth, financial and capital management. These thought leaders bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and advocacy to Alli Connect, aligning with its mission to provide first responders with the tools and resources necessary for maintaining mental health and wellness. The advisory board will work closely with the company's executive leadership team to provide strategic counsel and guidance, and ensure that Alli Connect continues to provide the ultimate in technology and partnership experience to each of its customers.

"The Alli Connect Advisory Board brings together some of the sharpest minds in business, strategy, and tech to help our customers tackle their biggest challenge…the mental health crisis and suicide epidemic facing public safety." said Colleen Hilton, CEO at Alli Connect . "We are honored to be surrounded by these leaders. They will provide invaluable strategic guidance as we grow."

The formation of the Advisory Board is a testament to Alli Connect's dedication to excellence and innovation. By collaborating with top experts, Alli Connect aims to enhance its technology, services and outreach, ensuring first responders receive the mental health care they need and deserve.

Alli Connect looks forward to leveraging the Advisory Board's insights and expertise to advance its mission and positively impact the lives of those who serve our communities.

The members of the Alli Connect Board of Advisors being announced today are:

Brad Younggren is a physician and serial healthtech founder, serving as Chief Medical Officer and President. Younggren is currently leading a stealth startup and previously served as President at 98Point6 , before joining the Alli Connect advisory board.





is a physician and serial healthtech founder, serving as Chief Medical Officer and President. Younggren is currently leading a stealth startup and previously served as President at , before joining the Alli Connect advisory board. Jay Batson is a 4x founder, with over 30 years in building and scaling startups, most recently as founder and CEO at Acquia. Batson now shares his expertise in marketing and sales with mission driven startups like Alli Connect as an strategic advisor.





is a 4x founder, with over 30 years in building and scaling startups, most recently as founder and CEO at Acquia. Batson now shares his expertise in marketing and sales with mission driven startups like Alli Connect as an strategic advisor. Ben Greene is a serial startup founder and Chief Technical Officer spending his career building startups across industries with expertise in product, engineering, strategy, & management. Greene now shares his vast knowledge with Alli Connect.

About Alli Connect

Alli Connect is at the forefront of proactive mental health care and wellness solutions for first responders. With a focus on innovation and access to care, Alli Connect provides a comprehensive mental health platform designed to support first responders and departments take a proactive approach to safety and wellness. Alli Connect's approach prioritizes identification of risk, early intervention and successful connection to needed care, fostering a culture of resilience among those who protect and serve.

