Alliance and Bodwé Company Secure Seat on $5B Veterans Health Administration Architect-Engineer Contract

DOWAGIAC, Mich., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Consulting Group, Inc. (Alliance) and Bodwé Company Steelhead Engineering, announced today that, as part of the Alliance Steelhead JV, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) joint venture, it secured a coveted position on the new $5 Billion Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Architect-Engineer (A-E) Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC).

First of its kind, this 10-year contract represents a significant opportunity to support the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) in providing best-in-class healthcare facilities for veterans across the United States and its territories. The Alliance Steelhead JV and other awarded architecture and engineering firms will deliver a wide range of services, including project site investigations, data analysis, cost estimating, design reviews, project management, and construction management for maintenance, repair, alteration, and new construction projects. The contract supports projects throughout five nationwide regions, covering all states, and U.S. territories. This contract ensures the VA can quickly access the full breadth of design and engineering expertise required to effectively serve Veterans in a multitude of diverse and geographically dispersed locations

"We are honored to support the VA's mission of serving our nation's veterans by providing high-quality architectural and engineering services," Kenneth Nassif, principal, Alliance. "Winning a seat on this contract is a significant milestone that underscores our commitment to excellence in healthcare facility design and delivery."

The VA is the largest healthcare provider and financial services organization in the US, serving over nine million users across 2,000 locations. Since 2017, Alliance and Bodwé companies have partnered in a joint venture to support our nation's veterans in various ways. Together, they have worked in nine of the 18 Veteran Integrated Service Networks (VISNs), across 10 states, at 24 medical campuses, on more than 60 projects.

"Our joint venture is built on a foundation of innovation and deep respect for the unique challenges of healthcare infrastructure," Karl Kowalske, president, Buildings Services Branch, Bodwé. "We look forward to collaborating on projects that will help ensure top-tier care for veterans nationwide."

About Alliance

Alliance, founded in 2010, is a leading engineering consulting firm delivering tailored design, planning, and cost engineering solutions. Leveraging a specialized team of civil engineers, cost engineers, urban planners, and designers, Alliance integrates cross-disciplinary expertise with analytical precision to solve complex challenges and help clients achieve their goals. Learn more at https://alliance.us.com/ .

About Bodwé Professional Services Group

Bodwé is part of Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment enterprise wholly owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. Bodwé offers architecture, engineering, and federal consulting services, collaborating with federal, municipal, Indigenous, healthcare, and community clients. Visit www.bodwegroup.com for more information.

About Mno-Bmadsen

Mno-Bmadsen, established in 2012, diversifies the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's business interests. It operates across four key sectors: Professional Services, Construction, Manufacturing, and Real Estate. Learn more at www.mno-bmadsen.com.

About The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens. The Pokagon Band's ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013, and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of non-gaming businesses through its investment enterprises, Mno-Bmadsen, and the Pokagon Development Authority. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com .

