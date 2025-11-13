Bodwé Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Its Position as a Trusted Federal Partner

DOWAGIAC, Mich., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodwé Professional Services Group (Bodwé) announced today it has successfully achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2, following an 18-month implementation process and rigorous third-party assessment. This milestone confirms Bodwé's full compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-171 and underscores the company's ongoing commitment to safeguarding Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) across all federal projects. The CMMC program is the Department of Defense's (DoD) unified standard designed to ensure contractors and subcontractors adequately protect sensitive federal information.

"CMMC Level 2 certification represents a critical milestone in cybersecurity assurance," said Nicole Speedy, CMMC project leader and business operations director at Bodwé. "Our technology team rapidly advanced their capabilities and coordinated across every department to meet one of the most rigorous compliance frameworks in the federal space. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and to serving as a trusted, preferred small business partner."

A Strategic Advantage in the Federal Space

The DoD estimates there are over 220,000 companies in the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), with approximately 80,000 expected to require a Level 2 certification by the end of phased implementation. Fewer than one percent of contractors have reached certification to date. Achieving CMMC Level 2 places Bodwé among an elite group of early adopters already prepared for the November 10, 2025, compliance deadline when CMMC requirements become contractually enforceable.

"The certification positions us as a prepared, low-risk collaborator for contracting officers and partners seeking qualified, compliant small businesses to support federal missions," said Jeremy Berg, president and chief operating officer of Bodwé Professional Services Group. "While we expect many firms will require extensions as the DoD scales implementation, Bodwé is already fully ready to perform on contracts that cannot afford delays. For Bodwé and our owners, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, this milestone supports sustainable growth that honors our mission and strengthens the legacy and economy of the Band."

ABOUT BODWÉ PROFESSIONAL SERVICES GROUP

Bodwé is the Professional Services Group of Mno-Bmadsen, the non-gaming investment enterprise and a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi. Bodwé teams provide architecture, interior design, master planning, environmental consulting, structural, civil, and MEP engineering design, as well as federal consulting services for global logistics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and professional support services. We partner with Indigenous, healthcare, federal and municipal government, community and private clients across the country. Learn more at: www.bodwegroup.com

ABOUT MNO-BMADSEN

Mno-Bmadsen is a wholly owned instrumentality of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, launched in 2012 and independently managed with the mandate to diversify the Tribe's business interests, revenue streams, and wealth for future generations. The Mno-Bmadsen family of operating companies are organized under four actively managed investment portfolio sectors including a Professional Services Group, Construction Services Group, Manufacturing Services Group, and Commercial Real Estate Services. Mno-Bmadsen also has a number of real estate investments including several mixed-use properties, a hotel and other passive investments. Learn more at: www.mno-bmadsen.com

ABOUT THE POKAGON BAND OF POTAWATOMI INDIANS OF MICHIGAN AND INDIANA

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi's sovereignty was reaffirmed under legislation signed into law by President Clinton in September of 1994. The Pokagon Band is dedicated to providing community development initiatives such as housing, education, family services, medical care, and cultural preservation for its more than 6,000 citizens. The Pokagon Band's ten-county service area includes four counties in Southwestern Michigan and six in Northern Indiana. Its main administrative offices are located in Dowagiac, Mich., with a satellite office in South Bend, Ind. In 2007, it opened Four Winds Casino Resort in New Buffalo, Mich., followed by Four Winds Hartford in 2011, Four Winds Dowagiac in 2013, and Four Winds South Bend in January 2018. The Pokagon Band operates a variety of non-gaming businesses through its investment enterprises, Mno-Bmadsen, and the Pokagon Development Authority. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov, www.fourwindscasino.com and www.mno-bmadsen.com.

SOURCE Bodwé Professional Services Group