Alliance for Women in Media, Foundation Announce 2019 Board

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) has announced that the 2019 call for entries for the annual Gracie Awards was the most successful in the program's history.

The Gracies are the largest fundraising event by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the philanthropic arm of AWM that supports educational programs, charitable activities and scholarships to benefit women in media. The milestone comes as AWM and its Foundation (AWM/F) announce their 2019 National Board of Directors. New to the AWM Board are Abby Greensfelder, co-founder & co-owner, Half Yard Productions, Brenda Hetrick, chief revenue officer, Matrix Solutions, and Katherine Wolfgang, head of public relations, CBC.

"The number and caliber of extraordinary programs and performances entered for the 2019 Gracie Awards is an unprecedented milestone for the AWM/F," said AWM/F executive director Becky Brooks. "Gracies Judges – women and more men than ever before – include executives and talent from across every form of media. They have their work cut out for them in deciding the 2019 winners from this exceptional pool of nominees."

"The role of the AWM and Foundation boards is to lead our organizations and industry as we recognize, connect and educate women in radio, television and interactive media," stated Christine Travaglini, AWM/F board chair and president, Katz Radio Group. "We are thrilled to have these talented, accomplished women joining our leadership for the next two years."

Keisha Sutton James, vice president, Inner City Broadcasting Corporation, will serve as incoming chair, Heather Cohen, executive vice president, The Weiss Agency, will serve as Treasurer. Josie Thomas, executive vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer, CBS Corporation, will serve as treasurer-elect, while Sarah Foss, senior vice president, strategic initiatives, Freewheel Advertisers at FreeWheel will serve as immediate past chair.

The following individuals will serve as Directors at Large of AWM: Joyce Fitch, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.; Jinny Laderer, president, vCreative; Meg LaVigne, president of television, Litton Entertainment; Kelly DeLace Perdomo, vice president, content, sports, entertainment, and partnership marketing, SiriusXM; and Diane Schwartz, SVP and group publisher, Access Intelligence.

The following individuals will serve as Directors at Large of AWMF: Anne Cowan, senior vice president, communications and marketing, CTAM; Annie Howell, co-founder and managing partner, The Punch Point Group; Deborah Parenti, publisher, RadioInk, RBR and TVBR; Rob Stoddard, SVP program network policy, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association; and Kristen Welch, chief financial officer, Illustrative Mathematics.

The 44th Annual Gracie Awards Gala will take place May 21, 2019, at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, A Four Seasons Hotel, and the Gracie Awards Luncheon will be held June 26, 2019, in New York City at Cipriani 42nd Street.

The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media. Honorees are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets. Please visit http://allwomeninmedia.org/gracies/ for more information about the Gracie Awards, and to apply to participate as a judge.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community – whether type of media, job or global location – that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

About the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation: In 1960, the Alliance for Women in Media became the first professional broadcasting organization to establish an educational foundation. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (formerly known as The Foundation of American Women in Radio & Television) supports and promotes educational programs, charitable activities, public service campaigns and scholarships to benefit the public, the electronic media and allied fields. The Foundation also produces nationally acclaimed recognition programs, including the Gracie Awards®, honoring exemplary programming created by, for or about women and individual achievement. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, educational organization. For the latest news on the Gracies, follow The Gracies on Twitter and Facebook . For more information about the Gracie Awards and to submit your entries, please visit www.allwomeninmedia.org/gracies.

SOURCE Alliance for Women in Media

Related Links

http://www.allwomeninmedia.org

