Alliance for Women in Media Unveils 2024 Gracies Leadership Award Honorees

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) proudly announces the exceptional women who will be recognized for their visionary leadership at the Gracies Leadership Awards. This event, dedicated to celebrating the achievements and impact of women in media, will take place on Tuesday, November 19, at Tribeca 360° in New York City.

The 2024 honorees represent a formidable group of industry leaders:

Sylvia Bugg, Chief Programming Executive & GM, PBS



Sonia Coleman , SEVP & Chief Human Resources Officer, The Walt Disney Company



Jennifer Leimgruber, EVP Entertainment Programming, Premiere Networks/iHeartMedia



Deborah Parenti, President & Publisher, Streamline Media (Radio Ink, RBR + TVBR)



Jen Sargent , CEO, Wondery



Holly Tang , CFO, NBCUniversal Entertainment

In addition to these leaders, AWM will present the esteemed Legacy Leadership Award to Sylvia Strobel, President & CEO of Twin Cities PBS. This award honors her profound contributions to AWM and her dedicated service in leadership roles, including her tenure as past AWM Chair.

AWM/F President Becky Brooks stated, "The Gracies Leadership Awards celebrate the women who are shaping the future of media through their vision, innovation and leadership. This year's honorees are trailblazers driving transformation in an ever-evolving industry." Brooks continued, "As we approach the milestone 50th anniversary of the Gracie Awards in 2025, we are reminded of the Gracies enduring legacy and our ongoing mission to advance women in media."

The luncheon will also shine a spotlight on the next generation through the AWM Foundation Student Fellowships. Female students majoring in journalism will have the opportunity to attend the 2024 Gracie Leadership Awards. Fellowship applications are currently open and the deadline to apply is October 4, 2024.

Special thanks to sponsors of the Gracies Leadership Awards including, Clear Channel Outdoor, Katz Media Group, KPMG, NCTA – The Internet & Television Association and Premiere Networks.

For more information about the Alliance for Women in Media and the Gracies Leadership Awards, please visit allwomeninmedia.org

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and educates women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

