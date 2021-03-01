Alliance Laundry Systems Closes on Purchase of California-based PWS-The Laundry Company

RIPON, Wis., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, closed today on purchase of the distribution assets of PWS, Inc., the largest distributor of Speed Queen equipment and replacement parts in North America. The company announced its agreement to purchase the assets just five days ago.

"The teams at Alliance Laundry Systems and PWS did a fantastic job moving swiftly to finalize this deal and we appreciate their efforts," said Rick Pyle, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Alliance Laundry Systems.

PWS's route business was specifically excluded from purchase agreement and will be sold separately to unaffiliated third-party buyers. In addition, PWS co-Presidents, Brad Steinberg and Brad Pollack, will remain in executive roles and continue to drive growth initiatives as part of Alliance Laundry Systems.

Since opening in 1968, PWS has become a leader in the commercial laundry business, with offices in Los Angeles, South San Francisco, and San Diego, Calif.

For more information about Alliance Laundry Systems, visit alliancelaundry.com . To learn more about PWS, visit pwslaundrywest.com .

About Alliance Laundry Systems

Leading Performance

Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality and our commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, product range, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry.

For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

SOURCE Alliance Laundry Systems

Related Links

https://alliancelaundry.com

