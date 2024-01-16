Alliance Nav Inc. Opens a New Office in the United States to Expand Marine Electronics Navigation and Communication Services and Sales to Customers on the US side of the Great Lakes

CLEVELAND, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alliance Nav Inc., a leader in commercial marine navigation and communication services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in the United States. This expansion signifies Alliance Nav's commitment to providing top-notch installation, repair, and distribution services for marine navigation and communication equipment across North America to vessel owners and operators alike.

The new office located in Ohio will serve as a hub for both the company's operations and customer service all around the US side of the Great Lakes region. With this expansion, Alliance Nav aims to bring its expertise closer to its American customers, offering an enhanced range of services including the installation and repair of advanced navigation systems, communication equipment, and the distribution of high-quality marine technology products.

"Expanding into the US market is a significant milestone for Alliance Nav, one that has been in our planning for a number of years" said Thierry Plourde, CEO of Alliance Nav. "Our new office will not only increase accessibility to our Canadian and American clients but also allow us to offer more personalized and efficient services. We are excited to finally bring our decades of experience and dedication to the marine industry to the United States."

Alliance Nav's new office will host a team of highly skilled technicians and customer service professionals, all dedicated to providing exceptional service to our customers. The company is also committed to staying at the forefront of technology, ensuring that its clients have access to the latest advancements in marine navigation and communication systems.

Clients and interested parties are invited to contact Alliance Nav at [email protected] for more information about their services and products.

About Alliance Nav Inc. Alliance Nav Inc. is a renowned provider of marine navigation and communication installation, repair, and equipment distribution in the Great Lakes - St. Lawrence region. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Alliance Nav delivers state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled service to the marine industry.

For further information, please contact:

Gabriel Rebibo, Chief Operating Officer

grebibo@alliancenav.com

(514) 338-1960

www.alliancenav.com

SOURCE Alliance Nav Inc.