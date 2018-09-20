Alliance Residential Appoints Kim Bucklew to Managing Director of Southern California

Bucklew most recently was Alliance's Managing Director of Development in Atlanta, and transitions to her new leadership position in the Alliance Newport Beach, Calif. office. She brings 13 years of experience in multifamily development, previously working with Wood Partners and Post Properties.

Bucklew received a Bachelor's of Science in Business Administration and MBA from the University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler Business School.

"We are excited to transition Kim into her new leadership role," said Jay Hiemenz, Alliance Residential President. "Kim is one of Alliance's stars and has helped us build a great business in Atlanta. We're fortunate to bring her expertise, talent, and energy to Alliance's West Coast SoCal operation to continue to build and acquire best-in-class multi-family and senior housing assets there."

Bucklew is an active member of Urban Land Institute's (ULI), Young Leader Mentorship Program, and ULI's Urban Development Mixed Use Council, Silver Flight. She also is a part of Alliance's diversity initiative, Real Talk.

About Alliance Residential Company

Alliance Residential Company is the second largest multifamily developer and fourth largest multifamily manager in the nation. As an integrated multifamily real estate company, Alliance is the fourth most-active developer focused on the development, management, construction and acquisition of residential and mixed-use communities. Developer of the high-profile Broadstone communities, Alliance is headquartered in Phoenix with 35 regional offices throughout the West, Southwest, South-Central, Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Alliance is also one of the largest private apartment owners, boasting a $15 billion portfolio of over 111,000 units in 33 metropolitan markets. Alliance is actively seeking management, development, and acquisitions opportunities across the markets it serves. For more information, visit www.allresco.com

