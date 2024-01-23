Alliance Technical Group Announces Appointment of Kim Van Soelen as Chief Commercial Officer

DECATUR, Ala., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Technical Group ("Alliance"), a leader in environmental testing and compliance services, is excited to announce the appointment of Kim Van Soelen as the new Chief Commercial Officer. This key addition to the executive leadership team underscores Alliance Technical Group's commitment to accelerating growth and market diversification.

With an impressive career over three decades, Kim is a seasoned professional in strategic growth, revenue enhancement, business development and marketing. Her expertise in these areas has been honed through significant leadership roles, most notably as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Growth at AECOM where she played a key role in diversifying market share and driving EBITDA growth within the firm's vertical infrastructure business.

"Kim's appointment as Chief Commercial Officer is a strategic move for Alliance. Her extensive experience and proven track record in leading teams to achieve remarkable growth make her an invaluable asset to our company," stated Chris LeMay, CEO of Alliance Technical Group. "As we continue to expand our market footprint, Kim's visionary leadership and customer-centric approach will be instrumental in guiding our commercial endeavors."

In her new role at Alliance Technical Group, Kim will focus on developing and implementing comprehensive commercial strategies, fostering key partnerships, and driving business growth. Her approach will enhance Alliance's market position and help elevate the customer experience within the company's diverse customer base.

About Alliance Technical Group:

Alliance Technical Group (Alliance), headquartered in Decatur, AL, is an environmental testing, data, and analytics company helping our customers achieve their environmental goals. With more than 1,400 specialists located in 40 plus offices nationwide, Alliance provides premier technical solutions to support the full spectrum of our customers' environmental needs. Alliance addresses our customers' needs across multiple service lines ― Stack Testing, Leak Detection and Repair, Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems, Analytical & Laboratory Services, Ambient Air Monitoring, Software and Technology, and Environmental Consulting – while providing innovative technological solutions that reduce risk and help ensure sustainable environmental practices.

SOURCE Alliance Technical Group