AllianceBernstein Announces 2022 Schedule K-3 is Now Available Online for Unitholders

11 Aug, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. today announced that its 2022 Schedule K-3, reflecting items of international tax relevance, is now available for download online. AB unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedules K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ab.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements.  To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to an investor's federal income tax return filing needs, AB encourages unitholders to review the information contained in the form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with a tax advisor.

To receive an electronic copy of a Schedule K-3 via email, unitholders may call Tax Package Support toll free at (844) 275-9875.

About AllianceBernstein (AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of June 30, 2023, AllianceBernstein had $692 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

