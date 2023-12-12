AllianceBernstein Announces Global Head of Investments

News provided by

AllianceBernstein

12 Dec, 2023, 15:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB"), a leading global investment firm with $696 billion in assets under management, today announced that AB's Head of Equities Chris Hogbin will assume a newly created role of Global Head of Investments, effective January 1, 2024. In his new role, Mr. Hogbin will be responsible for AB's public-market businesses—Equity, Fixed Income, Multi Asset and Hedge Fund Solutions, Investment Solutions and Sciences, along with the firm's Responsibility team. By the end of 2024, he will expand his mandate to include AB's Private Alternatives business.

Nelson Yu, a 26-year AB veteran with nearly 30 years of global equity markets investment experience, will succeed Mr. Hogbin as Head of Equities.

"AB's success depends on our ability to evolve, and we continually aim to ensure that we are well-positioned to meet our clients' needs and watch for opportunities to drive the firm forward and progress our top talent," said AB President and CEO Seth Bernstein. "The new position will help create a stronger investment organization for our clients."

Under his remit, Mr. Hogbin will seek to drive investment performance across asset classes by finding opportunities to develop, deploy and retain talent across the investment organization, fostering greater collaboration and sharing of best practices, leveraging a common infrastructure, and evaluating opportunities to invest in capabilities that deliver better outcomes for clients.

Mr. Hogbin is an 18-year AB veteran who brings extensive experience and a global perspective to this role. He joined the firm in 2005 as a senior analyst in the institutional research business before becoming Director of Research for Europe and Asia. In 2018, Chris was named Chief Operating Officer of Equities as part of the firm's succession plan. In 2019, he was promoted to Co-Head of Equities, becoming Head of Equities in 2020.  

"I am delighted to be taking on this new role," said Chris Hogbin. "At AB, we're fortunate to have seasoned teams, clear philosophies, and rigorous processes across our investment business units. I look forward to bringing these together and leading the team of incredibly experienced professionals. I am excited for what 2024 will hold."

About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of November 30, 2023, AllianceBernstein had $696 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

Also from this source

AB Announces November 30, 2023 Assets Under Management

AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management...

AllianceBernstein Announces Launch of NAV Lending Strategy

AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") (NYSE: AB), a leading global investment management and research firm, today announced the launch of a new strategic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.