AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

16:06 ET

NEW YORK, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

06/07/2018

06/08/2018

06/22/2018

$0.0699 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

06/07/2018

06/08/2018

06/22/2018

$0.04581 per share of investment income






Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)

06/07/2018

06/08/2018

06/22/2018

$0.04208 per share of investment income














The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.


 

