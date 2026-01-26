ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 2/5/2026 2/5/2026 2/20/2026

$0.0655 per share of investment income

















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 2/5/2026 2/5/2026 2/20/2026

$0.05018 per share of investment income









The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds