ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Jan 26, 2026, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

2/5/2026

2/5/2026

2/20/2026

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

2/5/2026

2/5/2026

2/20/2026

$0.05018 per share of investment income



The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

