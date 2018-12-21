AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates
AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
13:36 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD
|
PAYMENT
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
|
01/03/2019
|
01/04/2019
|
01/18/2019
|
$0.0699 per share of investment income
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
|
01/03/2019
|
01/04/2019
|
01/18/2019
|
$0.04581 per share of investment income
|
Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)
|
01/03/2019
|
01/04/2019
|
01/18/2019
|
$0.04208 per share of investment income
|
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
