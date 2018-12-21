AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

13:36 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:


FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

01/03/2019

01/04/2019

01/18/2019

$0.0699 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

01/03/2019

01/04/2019

01/18/2019

$0.04581 per share of investment income






Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)

01/03/2019

01/04/2019

01/18/2019

$0.04208 per share of investment income














The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

