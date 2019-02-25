AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Feb 25, 2019, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

03/07/2019

03/08/2019

03/15/2019

$0.0699 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

03/07/2019

03/08/2019

03/15/2019

$0.04581 per share of investment income






Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AKP)

03/07/2019

03/08/2019

03/15/2019

$0.04208 per share of investment income










The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.


