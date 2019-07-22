AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates
AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds
Jul 22, 2019, 16:06 ET
NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)
|
08/01/2019
|
08/02/2019
|
08/16/2019
|
$0.0655 per share of investment income
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)
|
08/01/2019
|
08/02/2019
|
08/16/2019
|
$0.04581 per share of investment income
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
