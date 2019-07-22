AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Jul 22, 2019, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today: 

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

08/01/2019

08/02/2019

08/16/2019

$0.0655 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

08/01/2019

08/02/2019

08/16/2019

$0.04581 per share of investment income


The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

You just read:

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Jul 22, 2019, 16:06 ET