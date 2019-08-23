AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

09/05/2019

09/06/2019

09/20/2019

$0.0655 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

09/05/2019

09/06/2019

09/20/2019

$0.04581 per share of investment income














The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.






