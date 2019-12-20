AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE  

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

01/02/2020

01/03/2020

01/17/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

01/02/2020

01/03/2020

01/17/2020

$0.04581 per share of investment income



The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

