AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

Jan 27, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

02/06/2020

02/07/2020

02/21/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

02/06/2020

02/07/2020

02/21/2020

$0.04581 per share of investment income


The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

