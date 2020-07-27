AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Jul 27, 2020, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

08/06/2020

08/07/2020

08/21/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

08/06/2020

08/07/2020

08/21/2020

$0.05326 per share of investment income













The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.



