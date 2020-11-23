AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Nov 23, 2020, 16:25 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:



FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

12/03/2020

12/04/2020

12/18/2020

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

12/03/2020

12/04/2020

12/18/2020

$0.05326 per share of investment income



The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

Also from this source

Alliancebernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics