AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Jan 25, 2021, 16:15 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

2/4/2021

2/5/2021

2/19/2021

$0.05326 per share of investment income


AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

2/4/2021

2/5/2021

2/19/2021

$0.0655 per share of investment income


The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com