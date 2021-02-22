AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Feb 22, 2021, 16:07 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:



FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

03/04/2021

03/05/2021

03/19/2021

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

03/04/2021

03/05/2021

03/19/2021

$0.05326 per share of investment income


















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.



SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com