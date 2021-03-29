AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 04/08/2021 04/09/2021 04/23/2021 $0.0655 per share of investment income







AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 04/08/2021 04/09/2021 04/23/2021 $0.05326 per share of investment income









The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com

