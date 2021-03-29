AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Mar 29, 2021, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

04/08/2021

04/09/2021

04/23/2021

$0.0655 per share of investment income



AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

04/08/2021

04/09/2021

04/23/2021

$0.05326 per share of investment income



The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

