AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 07/01/2021 07/02/2021 07/16/2021 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 07/01/2021 07/02/2021 07/16/2021 $0.05326 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

