AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Jun 21, 2021, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE




AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

07/01/2021

07/02/2021

07/16/2021

$0.0655 per share of investment income






AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

07/01/2021

07/02/2021

07/16/2021

$0.05326 per share of investment income


The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Related Links

http://www.alliancebernstein.com