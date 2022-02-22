AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Rates...

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 3/3/2022 3/4/2022 3/18/2022 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 3/3/2022 3/4/2022 3/18/2022 $0.05326 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

