ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE









AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 11/3/2022 11/4/2022 11/18/2022 $0.0655 per share of investment income

















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 11/3/2022 11/4/2022 11/18/2022 $0.04479 per share of investment income









The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds