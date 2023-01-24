ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE







AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) 02/02/2023 02/03/2023 02/17/2023 $0.0655 per share of investment income













AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) 02/02/2023 02/03/2023 02/17/2023 $0.03266 per share of investment income







The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds