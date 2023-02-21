ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

News provided by

AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Feb 21, 2023, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE






AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

03/02/2023

03/03/2023

03/17/2023

$0.0655 per share of investment income










AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

03/02/2023

03/03/2023

03/17/2023

$0.03266 per share of investment income




The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds

Also from this source

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics