ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE RECORD DATE PAYMENT DATE











AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

03/02/2023 03/03/2023 03/17/2023 $0.0655 per share of investment income





















AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

03/02/2023 03/03/2023 03/17/2023 $0.03266 per share of investment income











The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds