AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. and AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Announcement Regarding Planned Merger of Equitable and Corebridge

NEW YORK, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26, 2026, Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), the holder of a majority of the partnership interests in AllianceBernstein L.P. (the "Adviser"), the investment adviser to AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF) and AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB) (each a "Fund" and collectively, the "Funds"), and the indirect parent of AllianceBernstein Corporation, the general partner of the Adviser, and Corebridge Financial, Inc. ("Corebridge") announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to merge (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of requisite regulatory approvals and approval of the shareholders of both EQH and Corebridge.

Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), an investment advisory agreement between a registered investment company, such as the Funds, and its investment adviser must include a provision providing for its automatic termination upon its "assignment" (as defined in the 1940 Act). The closing of the Transaction will be deemed to cause an "assignment" of the investment advisory agreement between each Fund and the Adviser. As a result, the closing of the Transaction will cause the investment advisory agreement to terminate automatically in accordance with its terms. It is anticipated that, prior to the closing of the Transaction, each Fund's Board of Directors (each, a "Board" and collectively, the "Boards") will consider a new investment advisory agreement between the Fund and the Adviser. If approved by the Board, the new investment advisory agreement will be presented to the Fund's shareholders for approval, and, if approved by shareholders, it will take effect upon the closing of the Transaction.

Each Fund is a registered closed-end management investment company managed by the Adviser.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds