ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

Apr 25, 2023, 16:06 ET

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:    

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD
DATE

PAYMENT
DATE





AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

05/04/2023

05/05/2023

05/19/2023

$0.0655 per share of investment income








AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

05/04/2023

05/05/2023

05/19/2023

$0.03266 per share of investment income








The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

