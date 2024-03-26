ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds declared the following distributions today:

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS

EX-DATE

RECORD DATE

PAYMENT DATE















AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF)

04/04/2024

04/05/2024

04/19/2024 $0.0655 per share of investment income





























AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB)

04/04/2024

04/05/2024

04/19/2024 $0.03266 per share of investment income















The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End Funds